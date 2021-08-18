Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target at $88.43

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.