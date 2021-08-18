Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Yamana Gold (AUY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2021 – Yamana Gold was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/4/2021 – Yamana Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/4/2021 – Yamana Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/3/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Yamana Gold was given a new $6.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/21/2021 – Yamana Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

NYSE:AUY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. 677,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,281,488. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 905.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 180,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

