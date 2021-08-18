Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $540,000 Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,821,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,606,000 after buying an additional 1,285,873 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,532,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,585,000 after buying an additional 885,451 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,220,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,266,000 after buying an additional 1,481,734 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $65.89. 451,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,501,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

