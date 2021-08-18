Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.70. The stock had a trading volume of 206,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,470. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $319.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

