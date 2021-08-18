1,459 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,459 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock worth $3,897,363,081 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $150.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $421.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.