Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.55. The company had a trading volume of 89,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.95. The firm has a market cap of $359.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

