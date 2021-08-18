Hatton Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.4% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,645,121. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $230.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

