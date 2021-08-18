Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Reduced by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,901. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

