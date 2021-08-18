Zacks: Analysts Expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $167.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $776.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.55. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 94,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,258,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

