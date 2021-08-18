Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMVT. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Immunovant stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 53,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,918. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $924.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, Director Atul Pande acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 135,955.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

