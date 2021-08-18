Brokerages Set Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target at $48.00

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ EPAY traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.58. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $71,054.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $152,944.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,723 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after acquiring an additional 490,282 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $46,605,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $37,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

