Brokerages Set Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target at $48.00

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.20.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
NASDAQ EPAY traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.58. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $71,054.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $152,944.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,723 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after acquiring an additional 490,282 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $46,605,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $37,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
