Rigel Finance Market Capitalization Tops $93,997.21 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $22.39 or 0.00048754 BTC on popular exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $93,997.21 and $112.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 65.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00054382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00132805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00149462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,869.76 or 0.99900037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00891637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.46 or 0.06669758 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

