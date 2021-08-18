Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) is Crestone Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 289,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,619. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.05. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $192.97 and a 52 week high of $264.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.