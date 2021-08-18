Huntington National Bank Has $16.29 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 64,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.