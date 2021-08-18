YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $103.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.39.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.34. 9,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35. YETI has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $653,636.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,227 shares of company stock valued at $14,740,151. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 16.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 45.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.6% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,961,000 after purchasing an additional 146,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 86.5% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 133,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,935 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.