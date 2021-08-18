Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Downgraded by CSFB

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was downgraded by investment analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$42.00. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.00.

TSE PPL traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$39.28. 931,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5096874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

