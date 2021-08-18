CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$12.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

DBM stock traded down C$0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.96. 910,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$602.92 million and a P/E ratio of 5.84. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

