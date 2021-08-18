Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.900-$12.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
PSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.48. 18,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,221. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $196.43 and a 1-year high of $320.11.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $312.91.
In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
