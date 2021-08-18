Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.900-$12.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.48. 18,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,221. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $196.43 and a 1-year high of $320.11.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $312.91.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.