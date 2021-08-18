Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Drops By 41.9%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CRWS traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. 567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,932. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.