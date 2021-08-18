Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Down 32.0% in July

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Barry C. Huber purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $91,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,247.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $28,721.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,859 shares of company stock valued at $209,875. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 1,464.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGICA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,995. The company has a market cap of $490.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $16.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.