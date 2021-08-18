BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,645 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.85. The stock had a trading volume of 31,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $158.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

