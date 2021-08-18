CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $14.61 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Shares of TMO traded down $6.35 on Wednesday, hitting $549.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,414. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $514.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $557.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.