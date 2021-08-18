BTR Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $12.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,758.31. 19,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,784. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,630.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,863 shares of company stock valued at $277,681,237. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

