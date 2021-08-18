CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $14.61 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $6.35 on Wednesday, hitting $549.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,414. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $557.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $514.00. The company has a market cap of $216.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

