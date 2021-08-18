Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Purchases 5,639 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,954,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.67. 108,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

