CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 10,237 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,181 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.39. The stock had a trading volume of 125,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,786. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.