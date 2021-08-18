Hatton Consulting Inc. Buys New Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,508. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

