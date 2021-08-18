Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 21,805 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,439,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 5.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $73,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,266. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

