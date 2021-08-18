PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 160 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.19. 37,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,884. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

