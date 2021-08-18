Italo (XTA) Market Capitalization Tops $32,101.32

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Italo has a market cap of $32,101.32 and approximately $846.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Italo has traded up 29.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00132304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00150155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,679.99 or 0.99725286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.47 or 0.00896104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.33 or 0.06737864 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

