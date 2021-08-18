QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Posts Earnings Results

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,198. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
