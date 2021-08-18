QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Posts Earnings Results

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,198. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of QuickLogic worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.