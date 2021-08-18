HeartBout (HB) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $171,590.64 and approximately $957.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00058285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.95 or 0.00863241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00048130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00104424 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

