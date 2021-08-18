nYFI (N0031) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, nYFI has traded 50% higher against the US dollar. nYFI has a market capitalization of $400,890.38 and approximately $60.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

nYFI Profile

N0031 is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

