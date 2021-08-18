Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives $18.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNRL shares. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. 1,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,194. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 24,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $439,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,263 shares of company stock worth $11,172,035. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

