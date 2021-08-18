Analysts Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Post -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,610. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $137.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.