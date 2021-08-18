PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000. GFL Environmental makes up approximately 1.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $197,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

GFL stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. 74,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

