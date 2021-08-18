PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New $6.33 Million Investment in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 136,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,000. Brookfield Business Partners comprises approximately 2.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,116,000 after buying an additional 69,249 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 53,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 269,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -11.50%.

BBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. iA Financial initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.