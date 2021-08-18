NS Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after buying an additional 361,827 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:BSAC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $709.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.