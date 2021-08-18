NS Partners Ltd Purchases 225,300 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,364 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,300 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ITUB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. 1,096,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,488,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.82. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

