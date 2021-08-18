PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 802,824 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold comprises approximately 3.8% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.34% of Alamos Gold worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGI. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. 194,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $10.99.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

