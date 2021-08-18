Capital Management Corp VA Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,502,661. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

