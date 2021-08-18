NS Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,606 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 1.7% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $33,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

MAR stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $131.81. 77,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,068. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 122.98 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

