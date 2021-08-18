Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,611. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.36.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.