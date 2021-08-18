Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Update

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,400 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the July 15th total of 201,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 37.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

GRIL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,914. Muscle Maker has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $16.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.27.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 189.52% and a negative return on equity of 160.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.