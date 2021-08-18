Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Up 51.0% in July

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the July 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of TS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 100,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,954. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

