AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 3.5%

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 5,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 374,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RERE shares. Bank of America started coverage on AiHuiShou International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

