Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Sets New 1-Year High at $581.91

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $581.91 and last traded at $581.91, with a volume of 4128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $575.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.74.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,765,418 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

