Short Interest in Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Increases By 50.0%

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of PTBS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484. Potomac Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78.
About Potomac Bancshares
