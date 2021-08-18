2,090 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.62.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

