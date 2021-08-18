Analysts Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GHG shares. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of GHG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 4,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,036. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $845.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
