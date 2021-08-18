Analysts Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GHG shares. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,700 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,559 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 4,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,036. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $845.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

